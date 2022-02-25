Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

ETR PUM opened at €83.02 ($94.34) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.06.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

