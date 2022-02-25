Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Cut to €121.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Societe Generale from €122.00 ($138.64) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 21,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

