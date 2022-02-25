PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 241,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 265,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $330.04 million and a P/E ratio of 38.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

