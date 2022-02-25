Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 18,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.91.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.