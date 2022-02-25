Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.02 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

