Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. American International Group has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

