Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

TPX opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

