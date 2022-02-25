Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Decreased by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

