Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Decreased by Analyst

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,186,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

