Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 615.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

