Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

