Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.
NYSE MDT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
