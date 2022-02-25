QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$ EPS.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 613,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,598. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

