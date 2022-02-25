Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.