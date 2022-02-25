QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. 83,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

