Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Quanterix worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $580,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

QTRX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

