Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $62,007.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.60 or 0.07086174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00812138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00073259 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00389101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00217403 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,028,834 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

