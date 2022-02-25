QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 288,519 Shares

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 6,482,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,135. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 128.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.