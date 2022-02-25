QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 288,519 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 6,482,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,135. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 128.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

