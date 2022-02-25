Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.69. 750,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,361. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.07. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

