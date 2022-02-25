QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MJ and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 22.24 -$3.96 million N/A N/A QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.22 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MJ and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MJ and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 654.29% 93.25% 37.01% QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30%

Summary

MJ beats QuoteMedia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

