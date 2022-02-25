Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Radian Group worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.43 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.