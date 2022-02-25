Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

RAIN stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

