Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $14.16. 660,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $624.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.