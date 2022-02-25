Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

