RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 6,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 280,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

The stock has a market cap of $566.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

