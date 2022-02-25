Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

