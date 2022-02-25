Ravencoin Classic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,661.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $605,309.91 and approximately $8,661.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.60 or 0.07086174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00812138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00073259 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00389101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00217403 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,529,988 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

