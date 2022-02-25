Raymond James Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

