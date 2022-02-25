Raymond James Increases Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$6.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Opsens stock opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 8.52. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.16 million and a P/E ratio of -46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

