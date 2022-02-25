Raymond James Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $47.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.87%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

