Raymond James Weighs in on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

