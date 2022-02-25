RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

