Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

