Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
