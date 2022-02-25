RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

