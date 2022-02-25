RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00272994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00088495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000201 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

