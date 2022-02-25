Redpanda Earth Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $210,143.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.38 or 0.06868691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.99 or 0.99444500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

