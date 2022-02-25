Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.
RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of RLMD stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.