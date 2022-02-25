Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,892 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($35.43) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,670 ($36.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.56) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.64).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,204 ($29.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,282.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,255.17. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.33).

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($428,664.37).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

