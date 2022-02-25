Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 17,300 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AP stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 million, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

