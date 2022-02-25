Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 98,664 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 1,084.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of NETSTREIT worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

