Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 145,000 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 296,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

