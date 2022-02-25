Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.54 ($47.20).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €29.22 ($33.20) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.