ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SOL. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,689. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $371.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

