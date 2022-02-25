Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

RCII traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.90. 52,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

