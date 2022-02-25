Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

RCII traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.87. 34,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

