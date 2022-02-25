Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.34.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

