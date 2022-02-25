Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 708700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

