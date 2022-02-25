Reviewing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A American Express $42.38 billion 3.37 $8.06 billion $9.99 18.85

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A American Express 18.92% 33.20% 4.26%

Volatility & Risk

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FG New America Acquisition and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 American Express 1 6 8 0 2.47

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 175.36%. American Express has a consensus price target of $197.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.