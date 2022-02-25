Reviewing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qorvo and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 3.70 $733.61 million $9.69 14.13 GSI Technology $27.73 million 3.53 -$21.50 million ($0.76) -5.26

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91% GSI Technology -56.71% -25.71% -22.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qorvo and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 10 10 0 2.50 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $191.15, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Qorvo beats GSI Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

