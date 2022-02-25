Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

RVLV stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

